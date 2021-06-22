STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

People cannot be made as slaves of elected representatives for voting them: HC

The judges dismissed the PIL after they learned that the litigant had filed the PIL due to an internal conflict between her and Karambakudi panchayat union chairman, one Mala Rajendran.

Published: 22nd June 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising a panchayat union chairman and a village panchayat president for failing to prioritise the welfare of the people who elected them, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that people cannot be made their slaves for having voted them to power.

A bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi observed this on Monday while dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by the president of Rankiyanviduthi village panchayat in Pudukkottai M Sumathi, to reopen a direct purchase centre in her village.

The judges dismissed the PIL after they learned that the litigant had filed the PIL due to an internal conflict between her and Karambakudi panchayat union chairman, one Mala Rajendran.

The judges remarked, "Sumathi wants the centre to be situated in a specific location and expects the district administration to abide by her command. Meanwhile, the Karambakudi chairman demanded that the centre should be opened at another location. It is rather surprising how a village panchayat president and panchayat union president can dictate terms. After all, they were elected to serve the people and the people cannot be made their slaves for having voted them to power," the judges criticised.

They also said that the case cannot be treated as a Public Interest Litigation as it has been filed by Sumathi with a personal motive.

Dismissing the plea, the judges pointed out that because of the internal conflict between the two elected representatives, a committee was formed and the centre was shifted to a different location. They added that no further orders would be necessary for the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp