People cannot be made as slaves of elected representatives for voting them: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising a panchayat union chairman and a village panchayat president for failing to prioritise the welfare of the people who elected them, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that people cannot be made their slaves for having voted them to power.

A bench comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi observed this on Monday while dismissing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by the president of Rankiyanviduthi village panchayat in Pudukkottai M Sumathi, to reopen a direct purchase centre in her village.

The judges dismissed the PIL after they learned that the litigant had filed the PIL due to an internal conflict between her and Karambakudi panchayat union chairman, one Mala Rajendran.

The judges remarked, "Sumathi wants the centre to be situated in a specific location and expects the district administration to abide by her command. Meanwhile, the Karambakudi chairman demanded that the centre should be opened at another location. It is rather surprising how a village panchayat president and panchayat union president can dictate terms. After all, they were elected to serve the people and the people cannot be made their slaves for having voted them to power," the judges criticised.

They also said that the case cannot be treated as a Public Interest Litigation as it has been filed by Sumathi with a personal motive.

Dismissing the plea, the judges pointed out that because of the internal conflict between the two elected representatives, a committee was formed and the centre was shifted to a different location. They added that no further orders would be necessary for the issue.