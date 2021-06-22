STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SC directs TN State Election Commission to hold local body elections in 9 new districts by September 15

SC noted the order of the top court passed on December 11, 2019 and said that instead of four months given to hold the elections, the poll panel has taken 18 months.

Published: 22nd June 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

elections

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to conduct by September 15 the local body polls in nine new districts carved out of four existing ones.

A vacation bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said that state poll panel will have to issue notification for the election to the local bodies, holding polls and declaring the results by September 15.

It noted the order of the top court passed on December 11, 2019 and said that instead of four months given to hold the elections, the poll panel has taken 18 months.

The bench also noted that the tenure of the local bodies has expired in 2018-19 and since then there are no new elected representatives.

It said that if the order of the court is not complied with, then the poll body will be liable for contempt action.

Senior advocate P S Narasimha, appearing for the Election Commission of India (ECI), said the 2019 order could not be implemented as priority was given to assembly elections in the state and later the focus shifted to West Bengal assembly election.

The bench said local body polls are conducted by SECs and not by the ECI.

Narasimha said that the state is still recording one of the highest figures of COVID infections and therefore some time be given to hold the elections in these nine districts.

The bench said that COVID now-a-days has become an excuse in every other matter and elections can very well be held when the political parties want it.

It will be better if you hold the elections by September 15 or we will initiate contempt action for non-compliance, the bench said.

Narasimha said that they do not have any intention of non-compliance of order and the court may not record contempt part in the order.

He said the state will first have to hold the delimitation exercise in these nine districts, then issue notification for elections and hold the polls for which it may need some more time.

The bench, however, refused to give more time to state poll panel and asked it to comply with the order.

On December 11, 2019, the top court had directed the Tamil Nadu government and the state poll panel to conduct upcoming local bodies' election by relying on 2011 census instead of the 1991 census as alleged by opposition party DMK.

The court order had come on the plea of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which had then sought quashing of the notification, issued by the state poll panel on December 7, 2019, for local body election alleging that it did not provide quota for women and SC and ST candidates as per the 2011 census and was using 1991 census for this purpose.

The top court, on December 6, 2019, had put on hold the elections for the local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones, in the state for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four months.

The top court had modified its earlier order and asked the delimitation commission to conclude the delimitation exercise within three months instead of four months in nine districts.

It had said however that TNSEC could proceed with the elections to all panchayats at village, intermediate and district levels in the remaining 31 revenue districts of the southern state.

PTI MNL SJK SA 06221224 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body elections Tamilnadu local body elections
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp