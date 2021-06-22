Spadework afoot to prepare TN for third Covid wave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that over 66,000 beds have been made available in the State to handle the third wave of the pandemic.A report filed by the State also informed the court that, as on June 17, about 1.12 crore people have been vaccinated in the State.

This includes 86,01,926 beneficiaries under the age group of 45 and above and 26,86,722 in the age group of 18 t0 44, the report filed by Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram said.Measures were taken to administer a second dose of Covishield even before 84 days of the first dose to persons undertaking international travel. Guidelines were also issued to vaccinate disabled persons.