Tamil Covid helpline for truck drivers launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Covid helpline named ‘Saarthi’ was launched on Tuesday to provide Covid consultation, vaccination guidance, and non-Covid consultation for the trucking community.

Apart from Tamil, the service is also available in Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, and Assamese

The pan-India helpline launched by Apollo Tyres and Ashok Leyland targets truck drivers, helpers, and their family members. To avail the services, the members of the trucking community can call on 7028105333 between 1000 to 1700 hours from Monday to Saturday, according to a release.

Members of the trucking community, who have tested COVID positive, and are in-home quarantine, can get Doctor Consultation by calling on the helpline. They can also get guidance on nutrition during the infection period. For non-COVID patients, doctor consultation and prescription would be provided as a part of the ‘Saarthi’ initiative.

Beneficiaries from the trucking community seeking guidance on vaccination will be provided with counselling to clear their doubts regarding the vaccine, help with registration on COWIN/Arogya Setu portal, scheduling of appointment at the nearest government hospital, help with downloading of vaccination certificate and post-vaccination medical assistance if required.

Telerad Foundation is the technical partner for the helpline service, the release added.