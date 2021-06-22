TN Assembly session to last until Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first session of the 16th Assembly, which commenced with the customary Governor’s address on Monday, will last till Thursday. The decision was taken by the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC). The BAC meeting was held by Speaker M Appavu. Addressing the media, he said, “Obituary reference will take place on Tuesday. Members from all parties and leaders will address the motion to thank the Governor for his address on Tuesday and Wednesday.”