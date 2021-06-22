TN govt chalks roadmap for growth, social justice

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has drafted an economic and social roadmap that includes a separate Budget for agriculture, a legislation to protect students from NEET and priority for Tamil medium students in State government jobs.

Addressing the 16th Assembly session, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said the government would soon release a White paper on the State’s finances and streamline the delivery of various public services by government agencies by enacting a Right to Services Act. He said the government also aims to set up satellite towns in sub-urban areas and form a committee to formulate schemes for revival of MSMEs.

Turning towards the government’s social justice agenda, the Governor asserted that the government would tread the path shown by Dravidian ideologue, ‘Thanthai’ Periyar. “This government is determined to transform Tamil Nadu into a society with self-respect, with an empowered citizenry enjoying their rights,” the Governor said.

Purohit reiterated the DMK’s views on federalism, stating that, “Strong States are needed to create a strong Union. This government will staunchly stand in defence of the rights of the States and constitutionally oppose any infringement of such rights. At the same time, we will maintain a cordial relationship with the Centre as partners in the process of nation building.”

The DMK government, through the Governor’s address, assured the people that it would be a government for all and not a party’s government.The Governor said that this government would ensure that native Tamils, especially those that have studied in Tamil-medium and government schools, would be given priority in recruitment for government posts. The requisite changes to undo past orders which are contrary to this intent would be undertaken at the earliest.

Giving an account on the expeditious steps taken for preventing Covid, the Governor said, “So far, Rs 335.01 crore have poured in as contributions to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund from various quarters, and of this Rs 241.10 crore has been allocated for Corona-related works.” He added that the government had taken necessary measures to counter the possible third wave.