STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Covid victim auto driver’s family selling house to clear medical-bill debt

Covid-19 not only took the life of 41-year-old auto driver Kadhar Meeran, but also left his family stuck in debt, thanks to medical bills of Rs 14.5 lakh.

Published: 23rd June 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

health, covid treatment

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Covid-19 not only took the life of 41-year-old auto driver Kadhar Meeran, but also left his family stuck in debt, thanks to medical bills of Rs 14.5 lakh. The family from Pollachi, which has lost its breadwinner, has exhausted its savings of Rs 2.5 lakh, sold Kadhar’s auto for Rs 2 lakh, and is now  trying to sell their house to repay their loans.

Kadhar tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9, and his family tried to get him admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, but the institute had no available beds with oxygen support. After a desperate search, his wife and son found him an oxygen bed at a private hospital in Neelambur, Coimbatore, where he was admitted from May 13 till he passed away on June 4.

The total cost of treatment was about Rs 14.5 lakh. As per the district administration’s tariff, the per-day charge for an oxygen bed is Rs 18,500, and for an ICU bed is Rs 36,500. “After we spent our savings, we received some donations, but were eventually forced to borrow money. We’ll now have to pay it back with interest,” said Kadhar’s son K Salman, a final-year undergraduate student in Pollachi. The family now has a mounting debt of about `9 lakh.

Speaking about Kadhar, his friend Musthafa said, “He bought a house after working for three decades. But in just 26 days, things changed drastically.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 covid death Coimbatore auto driver
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp