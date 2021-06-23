GPS device in stolen luxury car helps police nab four thieves
Police said that Vijayachandran targeted the house, belonging to a businessman, on June 20 night days after he went there to repair an air-conditioner.
Published: 23rd June 2021 08:35 PM | Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:49 PM
CHENNAI: Thieves who allegedly made away with TVs, laptops and a luxury car from a house in Nayapakkam in Sriperumbudur ended up in the police net thanks to a GPS fitted in the car.
The arrested persons are Vijayachandran, Praveen, Lokesh and Prakash, all in their twenties.
The man, along with three others, broke open the house and made away with the gadgets and the car.
Based on a complaint from the owner, Thiruperumbudur police formed teams and traced the youth to a village in Thiruvannamalai district.
The sources confirmed that it was the GPS device in the car that helped in tracing the four.