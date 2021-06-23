GPS device in stolen luxury car helps police nab four thieves

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thieves who allegedly made away with TVs, laptops and a luxury car from a house in Nayapakkam in Sriperumbudur ended up in the police net thanks to a GPS fitted in the car.

The arrested persons are Vijayachandran, Praveen, Lokesh and Prakash, all in their twenties.

Police said that Vijayachandran targeted the house, belonging to a businessman, on June 20 night days after he went there to repair an air-conditioner.

The man, along with three others, broke open the house and made away with the gadgets and the car.

Based on a complaint from the owner, Thiruperumbudur police formed teams and traced the youth to a village in Thiruvannamalai district.

The sources confirmed that it was the GPS device in the car that helped in tracing the four.