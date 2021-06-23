Make Trichy second capital of Tamil Nadu, demands DMK MLA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MLA S Inigo Irudayaraj on Wednesday urged the state government to make Trichy the second capital of Tamil Nadu.

“Further expansion of Chennai is not good for the healthy living of people here as already the city is densely populated and there are many industrial units functioning. Trichy is located in the centre of Tamil Nadu and can be reached in four hours from any part of the state. Also, flight services are available to the city. All basic amenities are good in the city. Making Trichy the second capital of Tamil Nadu is important for the growth of the state,” Irudayaraj said.

"There are many educational institutions in Trichy East Assembly constituency and thousands of educated youth are coming out of these institutions every year. But they are not getting appropriate employment opportunities as there are no big industrial units in this constituency. So, Chief Minister MK Stalin should establish a mega industrial unit here so that the educated youth will get employment. When a big industrial unit is established, subsidiary units will automatically come up," he added.

The DMK MLA also urged the government to adopt a resolution recommending the Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who strove for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Decades ago, former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran tried to change the capital of Tamil Nadu from Chennai to Trichy citing the difficulties faced by people in reaching the Secretariat which is 800 km away from Kanyakumari. But the plan was given up.