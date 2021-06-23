STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Make Trichy second capital of Tamil Nadu, demands DMK MLA

The DMK MLA also urged the government to adopt a resolution recommending the Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who strove for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu

Published: 23rd June 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tiruchy airport

The MLA noted that Trichy is in the centre of the state and can be reached in four hours from any part of TN (File photo of Trichy airport| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MLA S Inigo Irudayaraj on Wednesday urged the state government to make Trichy the second capital of Tamil Nadu.

“Further expansion of Chennai is not good for the healthy living of people here as already the city is densely populated and there are many industrial units functioning. Trichy is located in the centre of Tamil Nadu and can be reached in four hours from any part of the state. Also, flight services are available to the city. All basic amenities are good in the city. Making Trichy the second capital of Tamil Nadu is important for the growth of the state,” Irudayaraj said.

"There are many educational institutions in Trichy East Assembly constituency and thousands of educated youth are coming out of these institutions every year. But they are not getting appropriate employment opportunities as there are no big industrial units in this constituency. So, Chief Minister MK Stalin should establish a mega industrial unit here so that the educated youth will get employment. When a big industrial unit is established, subsidiary units will automatically come up," he added.

The DMK MLA also urged the government to adopt a resolution recommending the Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who strove for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Decades ago, former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran tried to change the capital of Tamil Nadu from Chennai to Trichy citing the difficulties faced by people in reaching the Secretariat which is 800 km away from Kanyakumari. But the plan was given up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trichy Inigo Irudayaraj
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp