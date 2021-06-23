STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Chief Minister hands over five-member list of ministers to Lieutenant Governor

BJP MLAs A Namssivayam and J Sai Saravana Kumar and AINRC MLA K Lakshminarayanan  are in the list, sources said.

Published: 23rd June 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy handing over the list of five MLAs to be inducted as ministers to Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo| Express)

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy handing over the list of five MLAs to be inducted as ministers to Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After a long wait of 46 days, the induction of ministers in the NDA government in Puducherry has been set in motion with Chief Minister N Rangasamy handing over the list of five MLAs to be inducted as ministers to Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday. 

Chief Minister Rangasamy had assumed office on May 7.

While three of the members in the list are from AINRC, two are from BJP. 

BJP MLAs A Namssivayam and J Sai Saravana Kumar and AINRC MLA K Lakshminarayanan are among those whose names have been shared, sources said.

The Lieutenant Governor will now send the list to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. The swearing-in is likely to take place on Thursday.

Though the BJP had demanded the Deputy Chief Minister post for its minister that demand has been dropped at present.

The portfolios of the ministers will be decided after the swearing-in, Rangasamy said. A similar view was also expressed by BJP national leader in-charge of Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Surana .

The AINRC has 10 MLAs, while the BJP has nine. The ruling combine also has the support of three independent MLAs in the 33-member Legislative Assembly comprising of 30 elected members and three nominated members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Rangasamy Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan AINRC BJP Puducherry ministry
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp