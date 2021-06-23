Puducherry Chief Minister hands over five-member list of ministers to Lieutenant Governor

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After a long wait of 46 days, the induction of ministers in the NDA government in Puducherry has been set in motion with Chief Minister N Rangasamy handing over the list of five MLAs to be inducted as ministers to Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Rangasamy had assumed office on May 7.

While three of the members in the list are from AINRC, two are from BJP.

BJP MLAs A Namssivayam and J Sai Saravana Kumar and AINRC MLA K Lakshminarayanan are among those whose names have been shared, sources said.

The Lieutenant Governor will now send the list to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. The swearing-in is likely to take place on Thursday.

Though the BJP had demanded the Deputy Chief Minister post for its minister that demand has been dropped at present.

The portfolios of the ministers will be decided after the swearing-in, Rangasamy said. A similar view was also expressed by BJP national leader in-charge of Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Surana .

The AINRC has 10 MLAs, while the BJP has nine. The ruling combine also has the support of three independent MLAs in the 33-member Legislative Assembly comprising of 30 elected members and three nominated members.