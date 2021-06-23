Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy's Cabinet to finally be sworn in on June 27

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After a long wait, the ministers in Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s Cabinet will finally be sworn in on June 27. This comes after Rangasamy handed over the list of five ministers to Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas on Wednesday morning.

“We have forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) the list for the Cabinet presented by the Chief Minister this morning. The inauguration ceremony will be held on June 27 after receiving the approval from the President,” said the Lt Governor in a statement

While three ministers are from the AINRC, two are from the BJP, as per the arrangement between the two parties of the NDA. BJP MLAs A Namssivayam and J Sai Saravana Kumar and AINRC MLA K Lakshminarayanan are in the list, sources said, while the other names are not yet known. The names would be known after Presidential assent.

It has been 46 days since Chief Minister Rangasamy assumed office on May 7 as the head of first NDA government in Puducherry. However, a bitter tussle between the two allies over the post of Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker and ministers led to the long delay.

After the intervention of the central BJP leadership, things finally got resolved through several parleys. Though the BJP had demanded the Deputy Chief Minister post, that has been dropped at present. While the BJP settled for the Speaker and two minister posts, AINRC has Deputy Speaker and three minister posts. Already BJP’s Embalam R Selvam has been sworn in as Speaker of the territorial Assembly. After the induction of the ministers, the Assembly will be convened and the election for Deputy Speaker will be held, sources said.

The portfolios of the ministers will be decided after the swearing in, Rangasamy said. A similar view was also expressed by BJP national leader in charge of Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Surana.

The AINRC has a strength of 10 MLAs, while the BJP has nine and the support of three independent MLAs in the 33-member Legislative Assembly comprising 30 elected members and three nominated members.