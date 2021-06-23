Will ensure TN govt jobs for Tamils: PTR

CHENNAI: Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan informed the State Assembly on Tuesday that measures will be taken at the earliest to ensure Tamil Nadu government jobs for Tamils, and the government will conduct a detailed study on how people from other States received government jobs in Tamil Nadu during the AIADMK regime. PalanivelThiaga Rajan was responding to a demand of DMK member T Velmurugan.
