A devotee’s prayer to Annamalaiyar -- alleviate sufferings of people due to Covid

48-year-old woman performs ‘Angapradakshnam’ on Girivalam path to control spread of Covid pandemic

PIC: special arrangement

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 48-year-old ardent devotee of Annamalaiyar in Tiruvannamalai has been bringing pain on to her, in order to relieve the agony of those hit by coronavirus, through a novel prayer.
K Madhavi, a native of Ibheemavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, has been holding ‘Angapradakshnam’ on the Girivalam path in Tiuvannamalai praying for Annamalaiyar (Lord Shiva) for controlling the spread of Covid-19 and well being of those suffered the virus infection.

“I have been doing Angapradakshnam on the Girivalam path, praying to Annamalaiyar for controlling the spread of coronavirus and well being of those affected by it. He will surely listen to my prayer and do good for the people,” Madhavi said.

Out of devotion to Annamalaiyar, she has changed her name as Arunachala Madhavi and has been staying in the temple town for 12 years doing spiritual activities. Madhavi is rolling on the Girivalam path for a distance ranging from 1.5 km to 2 km daily in order to cover an entire stretch of about 14 km. “I started the Angapradakshnam on June 18 from near the Ramana Ashram and have been covering a distance of 1.5- 2 km every day. I hope to cover the stretch in next three days,” she stated.

The woman faced some hurdles when the local police intercepted and asked her to stop her prayer saying such activities were banned due to Covid lockdown. However, she convinced them by arguing that she was alone doing the prayer and there was no congregation of devotees. This is the fourth time Madhavi is doing Angapradakshnam on Girival path praying for the betterment of the public.

