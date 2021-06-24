STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Admissions under Right to Education begins

The government begins the admission procedure for seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act while private schools have already started classes for academic year 2021-22.

Published: 24th June 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

school students school children

For representational purpose (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government begins the admission procedure for seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act while private schools have already started classes for academic year 2021-22.

Schools have been asked to prepare details of the intake capacity and number of seats under the RTE Act for entry level classes by Thursday. Further, Karkala Usha, the Principal Secretary to the School Education Department, in a letter on Wednesday directed all matriculation schools display the number of RTE seats in the school notice board and official website by July 2, and call for admissions on the following day.

The online admission process will be held from July 5 to August 8. The names of eligible applicants will be displayed at the school by August 9. If a candidate is rejected, the school should also display the reason for rejection against the names of applicants.

According to the Act, 25 per cent of the intake capacity has been reserved for students from underprivileged backgrounds. In case, the number of eligible applicants is greater than the 25 per cent strength, then students will be picked through random selection on August 10 with a waiting list of five candidates. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Right to Education
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp