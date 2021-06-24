Admissions under Right to Education begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government begins the admission procedure for seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act while private schools have already started classes for academic year 2021-22.

Schools have been asked to prepare details of the intake capacity and number of seats under the RTE Act for entry level classes by Thursday. Further, Karkala Usha, the Principal Secretary to the School Education Department, in a letter on Wednesday directed all matriculation schools display the number of RTE seats in the school notice board and official website by July 2, and call for admissions on the following day.

The online admission process will be held from July 5 to August 8. The names of eligible applicants will be displayed at the school by August 9. If a candidate is rejected, the school should also display the reason for rejection against the names of applicants.

According to the Act, 25 per cent of the intake capacity has been reserved for students from underprivileged backgrounds. In case, the number of eligible applicants is greater than the 25 per cent strength, then students will be picked through random selection on August 10 with a waiting list of five candidates.