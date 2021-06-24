STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Medical negligence: Madras HC orders Rs 75k aid for newborn who lost thumb

Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction on a petition filed by the child’s father M Ganesan.

Published: 24th June 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 75,000 to the parents of an infant girl whose left-hand thumb was cut off accidentally by a staff nurse at Government Raja Mirasudhar Hospital in Thanjavur. 

Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction on a petition filed by the child’s father M Ganesan. The judge observed, “Parents of a child being made to helplessly watch the severed thumb of their child lying on the floor, and the child writhing in pain is such a horrifying experience which could have caused so much mental agony to them.” 

In cases of this nature, the court has to apply strict liability theory (Rylands v Fletcher case), he opined. “The incident taken as such prima facie shows that there is negligence. Hence some interim compensation has to be paid by the government to the child’s parents,” he expressed and gave the above direction.

Since the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the operation conducted to suture the severed thumb back to the baby’s hand ended in failure, Justice Venkatesh directed the government to take steps to shift the baby to a multi-specialty hospital.

As the government counsel submitted that an inquiry is being conducted, and that government is also considering to pay compensation, the judge sought a counter affidavit and adjourned case to July 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical negligence Madras High Court
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp