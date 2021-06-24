STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT seeks status reports on efforts to restore Thamirabarani

Though action taken reports were submitted by the authorities on the temporary measures undertaken by them, the bench opined that the works are not being done at the expected speed.

Published: 24th June 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Waste water flowing into river Thamirabarani near Srivaikunkam in Thoothukudi district. | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Expressing concern over the continued pollution of the Thamirabarani River, the National Green Tribunal-Southern Zone directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Tirunelveli Corporation and the joint committee appointed by the tribunal to file status reports on the progress of the measures taken to mitigate the issue.

A two-member bench, comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Dr K Satyagopal, in a 2015 case relating to the issue, observed that despite several directions given by NGT to the government in the past six years, the condition of the river remains the same. They also referred to recent media reports, including a news report published in The New Indian Express on June 5, 2021, titled “Thamirabarani river crying for attention on World Environment Day”.

Providing clean water has become a part of the right to life and the government is expected to ensure the same under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, the bench added.

Though action taken reports were submitted by the authorities on the temporary measures undertaken by them, the bench opined that the works are not being done at the expected speed. Moreover, the reports did not reflect whether the executed works have caused any improvement in the water quality in the river. It directed the TNPCB and the joint committee to ascertain the latter.

The bench also directed the Registry to communicate the order to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries of Environment, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, among others to look into the issue seriously and to monitor and expedite the said measures. The Secretaries were told to convene a meeting with the municipalities and file their review reports so that further directions can be issued by the Tribunal based on their recommendations. The next hearing is on July 30.

