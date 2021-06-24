STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami grills TN govt over TASMAC outlets

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday grilled the DMK government for reopening TASMAC outlets last week.

Published: 24th June 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday grilled the DMK government for reopening TASMAC outlets last week. While speaking on a motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Palaniswami asked why the government hurried to open liquor outlets when the Covid infections were still high. “The same DMK had opposed opening of liquor outlets last year when the AIADMK was in power,” he added.

In response, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji said that the shops remain closed in the districts where the infection rate is high. The outlets were opened only in 27 districts where the test positivity rate is 2.8 per cent.

Countering this, Palaniswami said, “The DMK had condemned us for opening the outlets when the State was reporting just 580 Covid cases. However, they opened them when the State is witnessing around 12,000 daily cases.”

“We opposed the decision last year because the State’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 10.6 per cent then. But now, it’s just 3.6 per cent. It should be recalled that, even with the high TPR, the then government had approached the Supreme Court to vacate the High Court’s stay which prevented the AIADMK government from opening the liquor outlets,” Senthil Balaji replied. It was the second day that the Assembly witnessed heated debates over the opening of TASMAC outlets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TASMAC Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp