Ramanathapuram: Teacher arrested for sexual harassment of minor suspended

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The 38-year-old science teacher, who was arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually harassing a student of a government-aided school, was suspended from the school on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, A Habeeb Mohammed, who had been working at the Pallivasal Higher Secondary School for over four years, was nabbed by the Mudukulathur police officers, following media reports about his sexually provocative telephonic conversation with a student.

During the enquiry held, the 38-year-old science teacher confessed to making sexual advances with the girl, sources added. He was remanded POCSO Act and was later lodged at Paramakudi prison.

Chief Educational Officer S Sathiamoorthy said that following his arrest, the science teacher was suspended from the school on Wednesday and so far no similar complaints have been received from students.

As the police investigation is underway, a separate departmental inquiry has not been initiated at the moment, he added. A meeting is to be held in a couple of days, for all headmasters to sensitise them on the issue, shared the Chief Educational Officer.