STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Realtor levels graft allegation against former Coimbatore commissioner

A real estate developer lodged a complaint against former Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner alleging that the latter demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 crore for providing land approval.

Published: 24th June 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Corruption
By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A real estate developer lodged a complaint against former Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner P Kumaravel Pandian alleging that the latter demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 crore for providing land approval. However, the bureaucrat denied the allegations.

In a press meet on Wednesday, the developer, B Somasundaram, who filed the complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), alleged that Kumaravel Pandian demanded the bribe for waiving charges worth Rs 3.6 crore towards the future maintenance fund (FMF) for a jointly-owned 62-acre property near Kalapatti.

"I visited Kumaravel Pandian several times in his chamber to get approval for the property. He once demanded Rs 2.5 crore for processing it," Somasundaram alleged. "Since no corporation demands future maintenance fund for the approval, we approached the [Madras] High Court. The bench then quashed the corporation's order."

The realtor said that the corporation did not waive the FMF despite the court order, after which the developer paid a total fee of Rs 4.12 crore, including Rs 3.6 crore towards the FMF, to avoid further delay in construction work. "The corporation did not issue an original copy of the approval," he claimed.

The developer also sought the intervention of the Chief Secretary to reimburse his FMF payment of Rs 3.6 crore and initiate departmental action against Kumaravel Pandian.

Kumaravel Pandian, who is currently the District Collector of Vellore, refuted all the allegations levelled against him. He alleged that Somasundaram threatened him to provide the approval in one of the meetings. "After this incident, I told him not to meet me," he added.

Speaking on the HC order, he said the developer paid the amount before the civic body could appeal against the order. "But, the original copy of the land approval would be with the corporation only."

The former commissioner added that two landowners of that property met him in his chamber objecting to the land approval. The former commissioner further said the ownership of the property was disputed.

Reacting to this, Somasundaram said that a writ petition would be filed with the Madras High Court on the dispute.

Efforts to reach the present CCMC Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara went in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMC land approval Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp