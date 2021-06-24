Rs 10 lakh solatium for kin of Salem police assault victim

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday assured in the Assembly that proper action would be taken over the Salem district police assault incident after conducting an inquiry. He was responding to leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's demand that the State government provide Rs 1 crore solatium to the family members of one Murugesan of Salem district, who allegedly died in the police attack, and a government job to one of his family members.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced a solatium of `10 lakh to the family of Murugesan and said a criminal case has been registered against Periyasamy after being placed under suspension. The Chief Minister said when Murugesan and two of his friends were travelling in a bike, police intercepted them at Malayalapatti village during a vehicle check.

A wordy duel ensued and SSI beat Murugesan with lathi. Murugesan fainted and was rushed to Thummal government primary health centre and later admitted to Attur government hospital. When Murugesan was brought to Salem government hospital on Wednesday for further treatment, doctor declared him dead.