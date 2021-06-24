TN reports Delta-Plus variant of coronavirus

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State has reported one Delta-Plus variant, which has higher transmissibility, stronger binding on receptors of lung cells, and potential resistance to monoclonal-antibodies. The Delta-Plus variant (V.1.617.2.1), termed the Variant of Concern (VoC) by the Union Government, is found in one of the 1,159 samples sent for whole genome sequencing analysis to InSTEM, Bengaluru.

Speaking to Express, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said: “Among the 1,159 samples sent for genome sequencing, results of 772 samples were received so far. Among them, one sample tested positive for Delta Plus variant.” It is common for the virus to mutate periodically, and whether it is Delta, Alpha, or Delta Plus variant, treatment and safety protocols are the same.

People should wear face masks, observe social distancing, wash hands, and get vaccinated. There is no need to worry about the Delta-Plus variant, said Radhakrishnan. The Delta-Plus variant was mutated from the Delta variant, experts said. The Delta-Plus variant was found in 40 samples across India, and cases had been reported from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala.

The preliminary report of the whole genome sequencing analysis released by the State Health Department on Sunday showed that widespread infection in the State during the second wave was caused by the Delta Variant. The report had said that the State sent 1,159 samples, of which results of 554 samples were received. Among them 386 (70 per cent) of samples tested positive for Delta variant (B.1.617.2). The Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant was found in 47 samples (8.5 percent).

To identify the SARS CoV-2 variants circulating in Tamil Nadu, Covid-19 positive samples from all the districts are being referred to InSTEM, Bengaluru, for whole genome sequencing studies since December 2020 by the Directorate of Public Health under the supervision of Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health.