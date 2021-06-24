STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN reports Delta-Plus variant of coronavirus

Health secy says treatment and safety protocols remain the same

Published: 24th June 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

'No Mask, No Entry': An artist paints the slogan on a barricade to spread awareness on coronavirus, at Egmore railway station in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State has reported one Delta-Plus variant, which has higher transmissibility, stronger binding on receptors of lung cells, and potential resistance to monoclonal-antibodies. The Delta-Plus variant (V.1.617.2.1), termed the Variant of Concern (VoC) by the Union Government, is found in one of the 1,159 samples sent for whole genome sequencing analysis to InSTEM, Bengaluru.

Speaking to Express, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said: “Among the 1,159 samples sent for genome sequencing, results of 772 samples were received so far. Among them, one sample tested positive for Delta Plus variant.” It is common for the virus to mutate periodically, and whether it is Delta, Alpha, or Delta Plus variant, treatment and safety protocols are the same.

People should wear face masks, observe social distancing, wash hands, and get vaccinated. There is no need to worry about the Delta-Plus variant, said Radhakrishnan. The Delta-Plus variant was mutated from the Delta variant, experts said. The Delta-Plus variant was found in 40 samples across India, and cases had been reported from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala.

The preliminary report of the whole genome sequencing analysis released by the State Health Department on Sunday showed that widespread infection in the State during the second wave was caused by the Delta Variant. The report had said that the State sent 1,159 samples, of which results of 554 samples were received. Among them 386 (70 per cent) of samples tested positive for Delta variant (B.1.617.2). The Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant was found in 47 samples (8.5 percent).

To identify the SARS CoV-2 variants circulating in Tamil Nadu, Covid-19 positive samples from all the districts are being referred to InSTEM, Bengaluru, for whole genome sequencing studies since December 2020 by the Directorate of Public Health under the supervision of Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta-Plus variant COVID 19 COVID variant Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp