650 Narikuravar tribals identified for COVID vaccination in Tiruvallur, hundred get jab so far

Dr John said that the Narikuravar tribals were influenced by a lot of myths and misinformation on vaccines and hence, there was a severe vaccine hesitancy

Published: 25th June 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

The Tiruvallur District Collectorate vaccinating Narikuravar tribals near Redhills (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur District Collectorate has identified 650 Narikuravar tribals for COVID-19 vaccination in various localities. Special camps will be held to vaccinate all of them.

The newly appointed District Collector Dr Alby John said hundred people from the Narikuravar community have been vaccinated so far and the drive will continue till all of them are vaccinated.

“Around 1000 people from the community used to live in Tiruvallur but now during the pandemic, some have moved out and we have identified 650 people,” he said.

ALSO READ: TN students flying abroad seek vaccine certificates linked with passports

Dr John said that the Narikuravar tribals were influenced by a lot of myths and misinformation on vaccines and hence, there was a severe vaccine hesitancy.

“We have heard some of the misinformation before and some of it was new. We are holding awareness activities to dispel the misinformation,” Dr John said, adding that the officials patiently interact with the community members and make them come for vaccination.

A few days back, a team of officials was sent to a hamlet of Narikuravars at Redhills.

“On the first day, nobody came for vaccination. However, slowly, we are making them come,” Dr John said.

The New Indian Express in 2019 reported that the Narikuravars in Tiruvallur lack basic amenities such as sanitation and proper drinking water, beside facing a sewage menace, among other issues. However, not much has improved since then.

Dr John said that their basic issues will be addressed. “We need to give them special consideration. Their issues on garbage clearance and sanitation will all be addressed,” he added.

