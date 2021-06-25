STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CAG slams various TN govt dept for lethargy, financial lapses

Referring to the findings, the audit said that the money was withdrawn without any emergency and kept in bank account. 

Published: 25th June 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 09:52 AM

Comptroller and Auditor General of India building is used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Fire dept caused loss of Rs 1.24 cr to govt

CHENNAI: The Fire and Rescue Services Department (DFRS) had withdrawn money from State Disaster Response Fund without immediate need and led to loss of Rs 1.24 crore interest to the exchequer, found a CAG audit during the years 2016-19. Referring to the findings, the audit said that the money was withdrawn without any emergency and kept in bank account. 

CAG alleges lapses by Chennai Traffic Police

The CAG report has alleged lapses by Chennai Traffic Police (CTP) in managing a contract for the implementation of CCTV-based traffic monitoring system. The project, proposed by traffic police, was to install CCTV-based systems in 40 junctions in Chennai city. But the  report said that many lapses resulted in unfruitful expenditure of Rs 2.70 crore and the system’s failure.

No positive returns on TN investment?

The State’s investment of Rs 36,480 crore between 2016 and 2019 in the share capital of statutory corporations, joint stock companies and cooperatives failed to yield any positive return on investment. The CAG report stated that the average rate of return was on a declining trend during 2016-19 from 0.62% in 2016-17 to 0.37% in 2018-19. 

PWD blamed for delay in river-linking project

The CAG audit report has found lapses in the implementation of Tamirabarani-Karumeniyar-Nambiyar river linking project. It blamed the defective planning of Public Works Department (PWD) in assessing the correct extent of land required for the project and said, “it led to the delay of the project for two years in Tirunelveli district and increase in the land cost by more than 10 times as of April 2017.” 

No policy for uplift of fisherfolk

Tamil Nadu lacks comprehensive long-term fishery policy for sustainable utilisation of marine fishery resources and socio-economic upliftment of fisherfolk population, the CAG said. It also flagged delays in payments of welfare and relief schemes to beneficiaries. The audit also alleged that the fisheries department failed to utilise budget allocation of Rs 186.10 crore for development activities and non-receipt of Union government funds resulting in utilisation of State funds of Rs 92.66 crore. 

CAG pulls up tourism dept for failiure

The State tourism department was pulled up for various alleged lapses, including for failing to attract investment through public-private partnership mode and compiling incorrect data on tourist visits.

A CAG report (2017-18) said that the non-utilisation of Rs 86.33 crore of capital budget allocation despite the dire need for infrastructure showed the lack of preparedness of the department. The CAG also alleged that the department had compiled incorrect data on tourist arrival. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp