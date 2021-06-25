Chennai court denies bail to former AIADMK minister M Manikandan

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Principal District Sessions Court on Friday refused bail to former AIADMK minister M Manikandan in the case booked against him by a Malaysian actor on charges of cheating on false promises of marriage.

The sessions court judge R Selvakumar, who rejected the plea from Manikandan, pointed out the observations made by the Madras High Court last week when it refused to grant anticipatory bail. It had discussed the case at length and categorically held that the offence under section 376 IPC (rape) is made out of available materials.

"Under the said circumstances, this Court is not in a position to differ from the said findings," the sessions court judge observed.

Manikandan was booked on May 29 and was later arrested from Bengaluru and remanded to judicial custody.

The prosecution during the hearing submitted that if the accused is released on bail at this earliest point of time, there is every chance to tamper with the investigation.

"Considering the short duration of custody and the nature of offences involved, this court is not inclined to grant bail to him at present," the judge Selvakumar added and dismissed the bail petition.