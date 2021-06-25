STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai court denies bail to former AIADMK minister M Manikandan

The prosecution during the hearing submitted that if the accused is released on bail at this earliest point of time, there is every chance to tamper with the investigation.

Published: 25th June 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Principal District Sessions Court on Friday refused bail to former AIADMK minister M Manikandan in the case booked against him by a Malaysian actor on charges of cheating on false promises of marriage.

The sessions court judge R Selvakumar, who rejected the plea from Manikandan, pointed out the observations made by the Madras High Court last week when it refused to grant anticipatory bail. It had discussed the case at length and categorically held that the offence under section 376 IPC (rape) is made out of available materials.

"Under the said circumstances, this Court is not in a position to differ from the said findings," the sessions court judge observed.

Manikandan was booked on May 29 and was later arrested from Bengaluru and remanded to judicial custody.

The prosecution during the hearing submitted that if the accused is released on bail at this earliest point of time, there is every chance to tamper with the investigation.

"Considering the short duration of custody and the nature of offences involved, this court is not inclined to grant bail to him at present," the judge Selvakumar added and dismissed the bail petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Manikandan AIADMK Madras High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp