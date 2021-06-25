Covid positive bank employee dies after disruption in oxygen supply at govt hospital in Tamil Nadu

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 38-year-old bank employee, G Rajesh, who was Covid positive, died at Nagapattinam General Hospital on Wednesday night due to a disruption in the supply of medical oxygen, his family alleged.

While the hospital denied the allegation, Collector A Arun Thamburaj said that supply from the oxygen generation plant to the Covid ward was turned off due to a leak and oxygen provided through another mode was inadequate to meet the requirement of the critically ill patient.

"Rajesh was normal and was able to communicate well at around 8 pm. Then, he started struggling to breathe after there was an interruption in his oxygen supply. He was moved to another floor. He did not get sufficient O2 backup and died around 9.30 pm," said his brother-in-law R Sudhakar.

Rajesh's wife Subhashini is an Anganwadi worker. Their daughters Kanagadhara and Akshara are studying Class 5 and upper kindergarten respectively.

Subhashini alleged that his oxygen saturation plummeted from 90 per cent to 20, minutes after the supply was interrupted.

Doctors at the hospital denied the charges. "We have sufficient oxygen backup. There was no interruption in supply as alleged. The patient was in the hospital for over 10 days, and his condition was critical. His oxygen saturation was less than 90. He passed away after his condition deteriorated," claimed V Viswanathan, Dean of Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital.

However, the Collector, who spoke to The New Indian Express, after visiting the hospital admitted that there had been a disruption in oxygen supply.

“The oxygen generation plant supplies oxygen to two floors of the Covid block. I learnt that there was some leak in the supply line on the ground floor. Supply was turned off for a while to prevent combustive accidents. Technicians were called in to rectify the leak. There were 10 patients under treatment in the ward. The patient in question was the only one on continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy while the rest were on normal oxygen support," the collector said.

"Nurses were switching the oxygen supply from the plant line to cylinders. The patient was critically ill and the change in oxygen supply mode was inadequate to meet his requirement."

As a result, the collector explained, Rajesh was moved from the ground floor to the first floor so he could receive uninterrupted supply from the plant line. "He passed away before he could be set up on the CPAP support properly.”