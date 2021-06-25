STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai private hospital delays refund of excess fee, barred from treating Covid patients

The Health Department has cancelled the permission granted to a private hospital in Anna Nagar to treat Covid-19 patients.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:40 AM

File photo of newly arrived Covid vaccine vials being stored at Regional Vaccine Store at Madurai | k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Health Department has cancelled the permission granted to a private hospital in Anna Nagar to treat Covid-19 patients. The action was taken after the hospital did not comply with the government order to refund the excess `2.48 lakh collected for Covid-19 treatment last month. 

According to the order (dated June 23) issued by the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Dr P Venkatachalam, Raksha Hospital in Anna Nagar was told to return `2,48,590 to 39-year-old Balkees Begum, who was admitted to the hospital for Covid treatment from May 14 from May 19, after the hospital was found to have collected exorbitant fees. 

Even after seven days, however, the hospital failed to refund the amount. During the weekly review conducted by the Collector, the non-compliance was viewed as a serious violation of government orders. 
Based on the directives issued by the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, action was initiated against the hospital. The permission granted to it to treat Covid-19 patients was thus cancelled and the hospital was barred from admitting Covid-19 patients from June 23.

In his order to the Managing Director of the hospital, Dr Venkatachalam further directed the hospital authorities that those Covid-19 patients who are already getting treatment should be taken care of and discharged without any dispute by collecting only the treatment cost mandated by the State government. 

