‘NEET has only helped pvt players to earn crores’

Published: 25th June 2021 05:16 AM

Representational Image. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Muruga Sundaram and Abhirami Muruga Sundaram, parents of late NEET aspirant Jothi Sri Durga, has written to the AK Rajan high-level committee looking into the medical entrance exam stating that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has only paved the way for private schools and coaching institutes to earn crores of rupees and that socially and economically backward people are the most affected by the examination. They also sought the committee to stop the conduct of NEET examination.

Jothi Sri Durga’s parents, in their letter, stated that their daughter had secured 483 out of 500 in Class 10 and 518 out of 600 in Class 12. She had undergone a year of NEET coaching in a private school in Madurai. However, she ended her life in September a day prior to the examination. They also said that the doctors on duty in the State in the past 60 years had entered the service without such an exam and are providing the best service.

As one medicine cannot cure all diseases, NEET exam cannot be a solution for all the States, and conducting the examination in a society with several caste-based and economical hierarchies is impossible, they said and added that education must be added to the State list and the Chief Minister must be able to take a call in the regard.

They also suggested that the government bring back the system of conducting improvement examinations as before the 1990s, and hold admissions in two sessions during June and January. Stating that there are 60 medical colleges in TN, including 36 government medical colleges, they demanded that the Centre open as many colleges in TN as in other States.

