No other cases of Delta Plus variant reported in TN: Ma Subramanian

Speaking on the vaccination drive, Subramanian said awareness has increased from rural to tribal places.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a case of the Delta Plus variant was reported in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said that areas where two or more cases of the variant are detected will be declared as containment zones.

Speaking to the Press, he said there are no other cases of the variant in the State so far, and the staff nurse who had tested positive is doing fine and even attending to work. All contacts of the 32-year-old nurse from Kottur are also doing fine, he said, adding that the woman had not taken the vaccine, and that she recovered at home while in isolation. Investigations are on to find out the source of her infection.

Speaking on the vaccination drive, Subramanian said awareness has increased from rural to tribal places. So far, as many as 1.38 crore doses of vaccines had been received and a total of 1.28 crore people inoculated. The State has infrastructure to vaccinate around seven lakh people per day and the drive will be carried out in full swing as TN receives vaccines from the Union Government, the minister said, adding that the doses are being supplied to all districts based on the population and the infection rate.

Vaccination at tourist places to be a priority

Furt her, he said that on a priority basis, as suggested by Chief Minister MK Stalin, vaccination drives will be conducted at tourist areas and memorial places. Instructions have been given to district administrators to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in tourist places like Velankanni and Nagoor. In another one week, everybody in Nilgiris tribal areas will be inoculated, along with tea workers.

Subramanian added that 100 per cent vaccination target was achieved in Kattur village in Tiruvarur district, due to the efforts taken by the MLA there. Kattur has a total population of 3,332, among whom those aged below 18 years, pregnant women and people ineligible for vaccination total 998. “Today, Kattur has become the first village in Tamil Nadu to be completely vaccinated.

The achievement is similar to a village in Kashmir where 100 per cent vaccination has been achieved in India,” he said. Subramanian further added that action was taken on 40 private hospitals where the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme was not implemented properly

