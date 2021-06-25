Officials seize ‘chocolate syringes’ from shop in Vellore

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: ‘Chocolate syringes’, which were found at a shop in Vellore district, were seized by officials of the Health and Food Safety departments on Thursday. The products don’t have the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) stamp of approval.

The syringes, also referred to as ‘choco dose’, are filled with chocolate syrup. “They are made to attract children, but are sold in the market in violation of the norms set by the FSSAI, and are not safe for health,” V Senthil Kumar, designated officer, Food Safety department, told Express.

The officials seized 15 syringes from a store in Kagithapattarai during a raid they conducted at Long Bazaar, Sunnambukara street, and Salavanpettai. “We found that two agencies in Vellore received the syringes from a distributor in Chennai. Our Chennai counterparts have been informed about the development,” said an official.

To complain about the illegal sale of chocolate syringes, call 94440 42322.