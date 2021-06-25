STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Officials seize ‘chocolate syringes’ from shop in Vellore

‘Chocolate syringes’, which were found at a shop in Vellore district, were seized by officials of the Health and Food Safety departments on Thursday.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Officials display the seized items, which are made to attract children, but are not FSSAI-approved. They didn’t bear any details of the manufacturer | EXPRESS

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: ‘Chocolate syringes’, which were found at a shop in Vellore district, were seized by officials of the Health and Food Safety departments on Thursday. The products don’t have the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) stamp of approval.

The syringes, also referred to as ‘choco dose’, are filled with chocolate syrup. “They are made to attract children, but are sold in the market in violation of the norms set by the FSSAI, and are not safe for health,” V Senthil Kumar, designated officer, Food Safety department, told Express.

The officials seized 15 syringes from a store in Kagithapattarai during a raid they conducted at Long Bazaar, Sunnambukara street, and Salavanpettai. “We found that two agencies in Vellore received the syringes from a distributor in Chennai. Our Chennai counterparts have been informed about the development,” said an official.

To complain about the illegal sale of chocolate syringes, call 94440 42322.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore Chocolate syringe
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp