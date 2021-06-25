SIPCOT didn’t have any long-term action plan stipulating milestones: CAG

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CAG findings stated that the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limits (SIPCOT) did not prepare any long term, medium term or annual action plan stipulating milestones for land acquisition, formation of layout and execution of infrastructure works to operationalise Industrial complexes (ICs).

The CAG report found that during the five years till 2017-2018, the SIPCOT earned income from land development activities were in the range of 59.63 to 69.35 per cent and the balance from interest from bank deposits, and the SIPCOT had spent only 53.25 per cent of its earnings on its core activities.

Stating about the industrial growth in the State, the report highlighted that the SIPCOT concentration of nine ICs in Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts and the absence of ICs in 20 other districts indicated uneven growth of industrial development in the State. And the report highlighted the SIPCOT’s lethargic attitude in allotting plots in Thoothukudi IC without getting DTCP approval, which prevented the allottees from commencing businesses.

Slamming the SIPCOT for its failure to take care of the unused lands, the report says, SIPCOT did not take repossession of 892.74 acres of unused land representing 6.60 per cent of the allotted land in 12 ICs, out of which, 499.69 acres (55.97 per cent) were in three ICs in Chennai periphery. The report further added that if these lands were re-allotted, it would have fetched additional revenue of Rs 249.94 crore at current rates.

CAG findings

1. The TN government’s ‘lack of commitment’ and ‘casual handling’ of expensive tech systems at Anna Centenary Library resulted in the Rs 7.98 crore spent on creating the assets, remaining ‘largely unfruitful’

2. Improper planning, hasty implementation, delay in land alienation and construction along with non-provision of staff resulted in non-functioning and partial functioning of working women’s hostels

3. Coimbatore Corporation underestimated the quantity of solid waste generated due to incorrect adoption of population base and survey failure