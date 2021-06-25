There was no lethargy in fighting Covid during AIADMK's tenure: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the previous government headed by him was not lethargic towards containing the Covid contagion.

After Chief Minister MK Stalin completed his reply to the discussions on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Palaniswami denied Stalin’s charge that the AIADMK government was lethargic in containing the infection.

“After the polls, I expedited works for Covid prevention and even before that I was in touch with the Chief Secretary on Covid mitigation efforts. So, the AIADMK government did not show any lethargy in this regard,” the former CM said.