Centre alerts TN to take measures to contain delta plus variant of COVID-19 in three districts

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that contacts of all the nine people who were infected by the delta plus variant of COVID-19 are being monitored

Published: 26th June 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test samples collected by a health worker.

The delta plus variant has been detected in the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Madurai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government has alerted the Tamil Nadu government to take up immediate containment measures in Madurai, Kancheepuram and Chennai districts following the detection of the delta plus variant of COVID-19.

Union Health Secretary Dr Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu on Friday, requesting him to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters to prevent crowds and intermingling of people and do widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis.

Stating that the public health response to the delta plus variant of COVID-19 has to become more stringent and focused, he requested the Chief Secretary to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG promptly so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be established.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that contacts of all the nine people who were infected by the delta plus variant of COVID-19 are being monitored.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, the Health Minister said all the delta plus variant cases came during the peak period in May and all of them are doing fine now. “One person who was infected by the variant even got married. But still, we are having surveillance on their contacts,” the minister said.

He said that experts have indicated the possibility of the delta plus variant causing a third wave and the state would be prepared to face it. “A post-recovery treatment clinic for COVID-19 is also being set up at the King’s Institute in Guindy,” he added. 

He added that the state now has close to 1.8 lakh beds for COVID-19 patients and the infrastructure would not be dismantled as there could be a possible third wave.


