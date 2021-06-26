STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Erode: Woman kills children, self after husband loses battle to Covid

A woman killed her two children before taking her life on Thursday reportedly because she was depressed over the death of her husband who succumbed to Covid recently.

By Express News Service

P Nithiya Ramya, daughter of a retired government employee in Thindal, was married to Baskar of Mangadu in Chennai 15 years ago. The couple has two children – Magadhi (11) and Yadhavkrishnan (6). 

Baskar tested positive on May 2 and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. He, however, succumbed on May 9. Following his death, Nithiya and the children came to Thindal to stay with her father. 

After lunch on Thursday, Nithiya and the children retired to a room and did not come out. Sensing something is amiss, her father knocked on the door but did not get a response. He then broke open the door and found all of them unconscious. She had apparently laced the food with poison.

They were taken to a private hospital in Erode where they died. Erode taluk police have registered a case. To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department’s helpline 104.

Image used for representational purpose only
