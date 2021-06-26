STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Human rights panel seeks report from DME over bank staff death

The deceased’s family had alleged that disruption of oxygen supply led to the death.

Published: 26th June 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Human rights

For representational purposes (Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Director Of Medical Education (DME) over the death of G Rajesh, a 38-year-old bank employee,  allegedly owing to disruption in oxygen supply while being treated for Covid at Nagapattinam Government Hospital on Wednesday night.

The deceased’s family had alleged that disruption of oxygen supply led to the death. The State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter  and served a notice to the DME in Kilpauk in Chennai.

The Dean of Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital had denied the charges that Rajesh died due to interruption in oxygen supply.  However, Collector A Arun Thamburaj said oxygen supply was ‘turned off’ briefly to prevent combustive accidents after a leak in the oxygen supply. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DME
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp