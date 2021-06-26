Human rights panel seeks report from DME over bank staff death

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Director Of Medical Education (DME) over the death of G Rajesh, a 38-year-old bank employee, allegedly owing to disruption in oxygen supply while being treated for Covid at Nagapattinam Government Hospital on Wednesday night.

The deceased’s family had alleged that disruption of oxygen supply led to the death. The State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter and served a notice to the DME in Kilpauk in Chennai.

The Dean of Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital had denied the charges that Rajesh died due to interruption in oxygen supply. However, Collector A Arun Thamburaj said oxygen supply was ‘turned off’ briefly to prevent combustive accidents after a leak in the oxygen supply.