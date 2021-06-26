STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New integrated Puducherry Assembly and Secretariat complex planned at cost of Rs 220 crore

Puducherry chiefminister N.Rangasamy wishing the newly elected assembly speaker Selvam on Wednesday

File photo of Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy wishing the newly elected assembly speaker Embalam R Selvam. (Photo | Express)

PUDUCHERRY: A new integrated complex for the Puducherry Legislative Assembly and Secretariat at Thattanchavady is being planned at a cost of Rs 220 crore.

Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Friday convened a meeting with senior officials of the territorial administration in his chamber and discussed the construction of a new assembly building and Chief Secretariat building at Thattanchavady on government land.

According to a release from the office of the Speaker, Selvam asked the officials to prepare an estimate for the construction of the building. Already, Selvam has requested for funds to the tune of Rs 220 crore for the construction, during his virtual interaction with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

A similar plan was drawn up during the previous tenure of the Rangasamy government for construction of the Legislative Assembly complex on government land in Thattanchavady. However, it did not materialise primarily due to financial constraints.

Senior officials including PWD Secretary Vikaranth Raja, Deputy Collector (North) M Kandasamy and PWD Chief Engineer Sathyamurthy attended the meeting.

Security being beefed up

Meanwhile, security at the Legislative Assembly is being beefed up. At a consulative meeting  with DGP Ranveer Singh Krishnaiah and other officials held with the Speaker, it was decided to install surveillance cameras on the legislature premises. Around 65 CCTV cameras including six to 10 zoom cameras will be installed to cover 360 degrees at an outlay of around 13 lakh, official sources said. The procurement of the cameras will begin after the proposal is approved by the government.

In a bid to combat the surge of COVID-19 cases, restrictions on visitors will be imposed in the legislative assembly premises. Officials, party functionaries and the general public used to visit the Assembly on a daily basis to meet the Chief Minister, ministers and legislators. If this continues, it may lead to the spread of COVID-19 cases.

It was decided in the meeting to register the entry of visitors and allot time slots to them. Also, the public would not be allowed inside the assembly premises when the concerned minister or legislator whom they want to meet is not available. Only the vehicles of ministers, MLAs and officials will be allowed into the Assembly premises.

