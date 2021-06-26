Petrol price crosses Rs 100 in 21 districts of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The petrol price soared past the Rs 100-a-litre mark in 21 districts of Tamil Nadu after fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.19 a litre while diesel costs Rs 93.23 a litre.

The hike on Saturday is the 30th increase in prices since May 4.

The fuel prices have crossed Rs 100 in more than 20 districts, according to the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association. This comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan ruling out a reduction in the Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel.

In the last year alone (2020-21), the Union government's revenues from cess and surcharges on petrol and diesel have rocketed from Rs 2.4 lakh crore to about Rs 3.9 lakh crore, while the actual revenues shared with Tamil Nadu from the excise tax collected by the Union on these products have dropped from Rs 1,163 crore to Rs 837 crore, Thiaga Rajan had stated.

Following are the list of districts where petrol costs more than Rs 100 per litre: