Protect paddy from rains, OPS urges govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday said that thousands of paddy sacks got drenched in rains during the past few days in various parts of the State, and urged the State government to take immediate steps to safely store paddy.

“Thousands of paddy sacks stored at an open space got drenched in rains at Thoppur near Madurai recently. Soon, Food Minister R Sakkarapani promised that steps would be taken to safeguard paddy in procurement centres,” Panneerselvam said.

“However, two days ago, more than 10,000 paddy sacks stored in open space got damaged during rains. Similar reports from Thanjavur and Tiruchy districts have also surfaced. The government should pay more heed to weather forecast and take appropriate steps to safeguard the farm produce,” the AIADMK coordinator urged in a statement.