High command to decide on ties with AIADMK: BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president L Murugan on Saturday said the party high command would take a decision on aligning with AIADMK for the local body elections depending on the situation.

Answering queries of reporters at the BJP State headquarters here, Murugan said, “BJP was in alliance with the AIADMK during elections to the State Assembly and Lok Sabha.

But for local body elections, the party high command would take a decision based on the prevailing situation.” Responding to a question about the allegations being raised against senior leader H Raja recently, Murugan said that Opposition parties would level many charges. The party would enquire about them.