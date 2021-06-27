Night services of long-distance buses to begin in Tamil Nadu from Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State government relaxing ongoing lockdown restrictions, after 67 days, night services of long-distance buses and mofussil services will resume from Monday in Tamil Nadu. However, the private omni bus association said it will not resume the services immediately.

State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) which operates buses in long-distance routes will run 365 buses and it will be operated round the clock starting from 6 am. Similarly, Villupuram division of Tamil

Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 2210 buses which include mofussil and city buses.

Bus services during night hours remain suspended since April 20 after the State government imposed a lockdown between 10 pm and 4 am. According to a statement from Transport Minister S R Rajakannappan, transport corporations will operate 9,333 buses in 27 districts from Monday and commuters will be allowed to occupy 50 per cent of seating capacity.

The buses will be operated within the districts and between the districts and the commuters can travel without e-registration, said official sources.

Buses will not be operated in 11 districts – Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai as notified by the State government.

Hence, Coimbatore transport corporation will not resume services.

Salem and Kumbakonam divisions of TNSTC will operate 513 and 1592 buses respectively. Similarly, Madurai transport undertaking will run 1300 mofussil and city buses and Tirunelveli division of TNSTC to put 1153 buses into service.

MTC which caters for commuters in the City and parts of neighbouring districts will run 2200 buses.

Buses that operated during day hours remain cancelled since May 17 on account of imposition of lockdown. Due to fall in Covid 19 cases, travel restrictions were withdrawn in Chennai, Chengalpattu,

Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur effective from June 21 since then bus services resumed.

A Anbalagan, General Secretary of, All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association said omni buses will not be resumed immediately. “Only a few buses for which road tax had already been paid till June 30 will

be operated from Monday. A few services likely resume from July 1, however, no decision has been taken on resuming omni buses.”