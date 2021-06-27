STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Night services of long-distance buses to begin in Tamil Nadu from Monday

The buses will be operated within the districts and between the districts and the commuters can travel without e-registration, said official sources.

Published: 27th June 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Buses

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State government relaxing ongoing lockdown restrictions, after 67 days, night services of long-distance buses and mofussil services will resume from Monday in Tamil Nadu. However, the private omni bus association said it will not resume the services immediately.

State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) which operates buses in long-distance routes will run 365 buses and it will be operated round the clock starting from 6 am. Similarly, Villupuram division of Tamil
Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 2210 buses which include mofussil and city buses.

Bus services during night hours remain suspended since April 20 after the State government imposed a lockdown between 10 pm and 4 am. According to a statement from Transport Minister S R Rajakannappan, transport corporations will operate 9,333 buses in 27 districts from Monday and commuters will be allowed to occupy 50 per cent of seating capacity.

The buses will be operated within the districts and between the districts and the commuters can travel without e-registration, said official sources.

Buses will not be operated in 11 districts – Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai as notified by the State government.
Hence, Coimbatore transport corporation will not resume services.

Salem and Kumbakonam divisions of TNSTC will operate 513 and 1592 buses respectively. Similarly, Madurai transport undertaking will run 1300 mofussil and city buses and Tirunelveli division of TNSTC to put 1153 buses into service.

MTC which caters for commuters in the City and parts of neighbouring districts will run 2200 buses.

Buses that operated during day hours remain cancelled since May 17 on account of imposition of lockdown. Due to fall in Covid 19 cases, travel restrictions were withdrawn in Chennai, Chengalpattu,
Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur effective from June 21 since then bus services resumed.

A Anbalagan, General Secretary of, All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association said omni buses will not be resumed immediately. “Only a few buses for which road tax had already been paid till June 30 will
be operated from Monday. A few services likely resume from July 1, however, no decision has been taken on resuming omni buses.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buses Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp