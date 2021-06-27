Petrol price hike hits Salem residents hard

By Express News Service

SALEM/NAMAKKAL: Rising fuel rates continue to be a huge cause for concern amid the pandemic. On Saturday, petrol price crossed the Rs 100 mark per litre in Salem.

It was sold at Rs 99.06 per litre in Namakkal district. Salem residents, Arun and Suresh, said that a litre of petrol and diesel was priced at Rs 100.07 and Rs 94.04, respectively. “During the initial lockdown in 2020, the petrol price stood at Rs 84.

In the current situation, it becomes very difficult to manage our daily expenses,” they said, requesting the party in power to keep their poll promise of reducing fuel price for people’s welfare. Sources said that diesel was priced at Rs 94.01 per litre in Namakkal.