By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala, who continues her interaction with the AIADMK functionaries, on Saturday spoke to party’s former presidium chairman Pulamaipithan (85), a lyricist and close associate of party founder MG Ramachandran.

During the conversation, Pulamaipithan promised his support to Sasikala. “I will be with you always,” he added. Sasikala said Pulamaipithan’s songs have kindled the energy of AIADMK’s cadre and said his support will be great strength for her.