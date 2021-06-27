Struggling to run school as parents didn’t pay fees: Assn secy

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu, Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and CBSE Schools Association State General Secretary KR Nandhakumar said: “We are ready to accept collection of 75 per cent of the fee from parents, but the government should release pending RTE fees to private schools so they can manage their expenses.

As many parents have not paid 75 per cent of the fee, schools cannot give salaries to teachers.” Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore M Ramakrishnan said, “We have received complaints from parents regarding fee issues, and steps have also been taken to address the complaints.”

A few school principals in Chennai, however, said that not even 50 per cent of the fee is being collected. One of them, on condition of anonymity, said many parents have not paid fees even for last year and that they have been struggling to keep the school open.

Another school principal said most parents did not pay any money for past year, especially parents of students in primary classes. This is the reason they have been insisting on fees. Amid the severe fund crunch, schools are barely managing to function, he said.

S Srinivasan, a resident of Hasthampatti in Salem said: The private school my daughter studies in sent a message in March asking for this year’s full fee of `54,000 in two installments. But we have not paid the fee till now as my business was affected due to Covid-19. But the school does not pressure us to pay up, he added.

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer (CEO-Salem) T Ganesa Moorthy said they have not received any complaint from parents regarding private schools demanding the payment of the full fee.

‘Schools must upload fee structures online’

Madurai regional coordinator of the Forum for Child-Friendly Schools (FCFS) and headmaster of Dr T Thirugnanam Primary School (government-aided) K Saravanan said the State govt should order all schools to upload their fee structures on their websites. He also said most govt-aided schools collect fees without providing receipts, and some govt schools demand fees for textbooks and other items