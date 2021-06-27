STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Struggling to run school as parents didn’t pay fees: Assn secy

A few school principals in Chennai, however, said that not even 50 per cent of the fee is being collected.

Published: 27th June 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

fees

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu, Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and CBSE Schools Association State General Secretary KR Nandhakumar said: “We are ready to accept collection of 75 per cent of the fee from parents, but the government should release pending RTE fees to private schools so they can manage their expenses.

As many parents have not paid 75 per cent of the fee, schools cannot give salaries to teachers.” Chief Educational Officer of Coimbatore M Ramakrishnan said, “We have received complaints from parents regarding fee issues, and steps have also been taken to address the complaints.”

A few school principals in Chennai, however, said that not even 50 per cent of the fee is being collected. One of them, on condition of anonymity, said many parents have not paid fees even for last year and that they have been struggling to keep the school open.

Another school principal said most parents did not pay any money for past year, especially parents of students in primary classes. This is the reason they have been insisting on fees. Amid the severe fund crunch, schools are barely managing to function, he said.

S Srinivasan, a resident of Hasthampatti in Salem said: The private school my daughter studies in sent a message in March asking for this year’s full fee of `54,000 in two installments. But we have not paid the fee till now as my business was affected due to Covid-19. But the school does not pressure us to pay up, he added. 

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer (CEO-Salem) T Ganesa Moorthy said they have not received any complaint from parents regarding private schools demanding the payment of the  full fee.

‘Schools must upload fee structures online’
Madurai regional coordinator of the Forum for Child-Friendly Schools (FCFS) and headmaster of Dr T Thirugnanam Primary School (government-aided) K Saravanan said the State govt should order all schools to upload their fee structures on their websites. He also said most  govt-aided schools collect fees without providing receipts, and some govt schools demand fees for textbooks and other items 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp