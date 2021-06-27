Three men arrested for assaulting cops in Dindigul

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Viruveedu police arrested three youth and are on the lookout for three more, for assaulting policemen posted at a checkpost near Batlagundu here on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the youth belonged to Nalluthevanpatti village of Usilampatti taluk. On Saturday morning, they were riding on three two-wheelers to Dindigul, allegedly in a drunk state. When they came near the Viruveedu police checkpost near Batlagundu, one of the two-wheelers dashed against the barricade of the checkpost causing three of the youth, who were reportedly riding on the vehicle, to fall. When the police tried to question them, an altercation broke out between the youth and the policemen.

In a video of the incident, which is circulating in social media, the youth are seen shouting at policemen, demanding why the police hit them. At that time, one of the policemen went and brought a long stick from the police checkpost. Seeing that, the youth gathered stones, a wooden log and dried coconut leaf stalk and began assaulting the other unarmed policeman. The video was only 44 seconds long and the rest of the incident was not covered in it.

Police said Grade I police constable Meganathan, who was assaulted in the incident, sustained minor injuries on his hand and behind left ear.