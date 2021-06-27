STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three men arrested for assaulting cops in Dindigul

Viruveedu police arrested three youth and are on the lookout for three more, for assaulting policemen posted at a checkpost near Batlagundu here on Saturday.

Published: 27th June 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Viruveedu police arrested three youth and are on the lookout for three more, for assaulting policemen posted at a checkpost near Batlagundu here on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the youth belonged to Nalluthevanpatti village of Usilampatti taluk. On Saturday morning, they were riding on three two-wheelers to Dindigul, allegedly in a drunk state. When they came near the Viruveedu police checkpost near Batlagundu, one of the two-wheelers dashed against the barricade of the checkpost causing three of the youth, who were reportedly riding on the vehicle, to fall. When the police tried to question them, an altercation broke out between the youth and the policemen.

In a video of the incident, which is circulating in social media, the youth are seen shouting at policemen, demanding why the police hit them. At that time, one of the policemen went and brought a long stick from the police checkpost. Seeing that, the youth gathered stones, a wooden log and dried coconut leaf stalk and began assaulting the other unarmed policeman. The video was only 44 seconds long and the rest of the incident was not covered in it.

Police said Grade I police constable Meganathan, who was assaulted in the incident, sustained minor injuries on his hand and behind left ear. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dindigul
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp