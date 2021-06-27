STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trials of our masters: Teachers stressed due to online classes

“The effort we put in for online classes is a whole lot more, because children get distracted, especially those in primary classes,” said V Surekha, a teacher from Mambalam.

online class

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “There is no break. I sit in front of the laptop in the morning and get done only by night. I have been contemplating about even leaving my job,” says R Sobha, a private school teacher, ruing about the stress she is subjected to because of the online classes. Lives of thousands of teachers took a U-turn with the onset of the pandemic. It has been more than a year since they have been forced to take up online teaching for long hours.

“The effort we put in for online classes is a whole lot more, because children get distracted, especially those in primary classes,” said V Surekha, a teacher from Mambalam. “The staff have a one-hour online meeting, followed by presentations for a couple of hours and then classes for at least 4-5 hours a day,” she added. 

Many teachers say they had to compromise much in their personal lives due to this schedule. “Some students call us to clear doubts in between other classes. Both catching up with the technology and spending long hours teaching is burning us out,” said P Mohan, a teacher at a private school in Tambaram.

Mental health experts note that staring at the screen for long durations has a lot of negative affects. Dr K Vasanth opined, “Most teachers are taking classes through an unfamiliar medium. So, they also have this anxiety of constantly being observed. Long hours of staring at the screen can also cause emotional turbulence. This can also cause headaches, lack of concentration, memory loss and blurry eyes among other complications.”

Many teachers have also left their jobs due to these reasons. Pramila, who was in the teaching profession for over 30 years, left her job this year. “I have always been fond of teaching. But, this kind of pressure and salary cuts have dampened my interest,” she said. The teachers request the government to provide some monetary relief at least. An official from the School Education Department said that they have been charting out measures to address the mental health issues of teachers.

