Will give Rs 3 crore incentive to Olympic gold medalists: Stalin

“The State government has a duty to honour sportspersons who participate in international events. I am happy to announce these incentives.

Published: 27th June 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

A special Covid vaccination camp for sportsmen being inaugurated by CM MK Stalin, at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that sportspersons who win gold medals at Olympic events would be honoured with an incentive of Rs 3 crore, and similarly, those who win silver and bronze medals would receive Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. 

“The State government has a duty to honour sportspersons who participate in international events. I am happy to announce these incentives. Let people from our State win more laurels at global level,” the Chief Minister said after presenting special incentives to the sportspersons who would take part in 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He also inaugurated a vaccination camp for sportspersons. 

Nethra Kumanan, Varun A Thakkar and KC Ganapathy for sailing, G Sathyan and A Sarathkamal for table tennis, CA Bhavani Devi for fencing and T Mariappan for high jump in paralympic events, from Tamil Nadu would also represent India in the Olympic games. 

“Bhavani Devi has already been provided Rs 5 lakh as incentive, while the remaining six would receive the same amount. The State government would create sports infrastructure on par with international standards, and identify sports talents below the age of 12 years and provide them training,” Stalin added.  

Under the special incentive scheme, the State government has been providing financial assistance up to Rs 10 lakh per year to sportspersons towards buying equipment, travelling expenses, etc. Further, up to Rs 25 lakh is being given as financial assistance to those who take part in international events. 

“The DMK’s electoral promises regarding sports development would be fulfilled. By establishing facilities like  Olympic Akademis, we can progress at the national and international levels,” Stalin said. Recalling his stint as the Chennai Corporation Mayor, the CM added, “During then, I got an opportunity to play with acclaimed cricketers. Team spirit is the key aspect of ant sports event. Covid should not be a hindrance 
to the progress of our sportspersons.” 

Vaccination camps opened for champs 
The Chief Minister presented special incentives to the sportspersons who would take part in 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He also inaugurated a vaccination camp for sportspersons 
 

