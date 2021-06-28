STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

10 hospitals in Madurai district refund excess fee collected from COVID patients

The District Medical Department informed that as many as 10 private hospitals in the district have refunded the excess treatment fee collected from Covid-19 patients.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The District Medical Department informed that as many as 10 private hospitals in the district have refunded the excess treatment fee collected from COVID-19 patients. The Covid treatment license of one of the private hospitals has been cancelled.

The Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Dr P Venkatachalam told The New Indian Express that action has been taken against 11 private hospitals in Madurai against which complaints of exorbitant fee collection for Covid treatment were received.

Of the 11 hospitals, 10 hospitals refunded the excess amount that was collected as treatment charges, while Raksha Hospital in Anna Nagar refused to refund despite orders from the Collector, he added. Consequently, the permission granted to the hospital to treat COVID patients was cancelled.

Besides, inquiry on complaints against five other hospitals relating to insurance cover provided under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, are under way. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai district Madurai private hospitals COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp