10 hospitals in Madurai district refund excess fee collected from COVID patients

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The District Medical Department informed that as many as 10 private hospitals in the district have refunded the excess treatment fee collected from COVID-19 patients. The Covid treatment license of one of the private hospitals has been cancelled.

The Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Dr P Venkatachalam told The New Indian Express that action has been taken against 11 private hospitals in Madurai against which complaints of exorbitant fee collection for Covid treatment were received.

Of the 11 hospitals, 10 hospitals refunded the excess amount that was collected as treatment charges, while Raksha Hospital in Anna Nagar refused to refund despite orders from the Collector, he added. Consequently, the permission granted to the hospital to treat COVID patients was cancelled.

Besides, inquiry on complaints against five other hospitals relating to insurance cover provided under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, are under way.