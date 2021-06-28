3,500 COVID orphans identified in Tamil Nadu for monetary assistance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 3,501 children under the age of 18 have been identified for monetary assistance after they lost their parents to Covid-19.

Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan said 92 children, who lost both the parents, and 3,409 children who lost either of the parent have been identified to get the benefit. To avail the benefit there is no income ceiling, she added.