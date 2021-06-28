Class XII results to be released soon: Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Class XII final results will be released soon, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said here on Sunday. As for the reopening of schools, the chief minister would make a call only after consultation with experts, he added.

Attending a programme to distribute Rs 4,000 and essential items to temple priests at Rockfort Temple, the minister said, "The calculation of Class XII marks is simple and so there will not be much delay for the School Education department to issue it." The minister's statement comes a day after the evaluation formula for Class XII results was announced.

On reopening schools, he said the chief minister would make a decision only after there is such a direction from the Indian Council of Medical Research, followed by consultation with experts and parents.