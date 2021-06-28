Tamil Nadu ministers gives Rs 29 lakh as relief to 20 persons

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran and State Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu distributed cheques worth Rs 29 lakh to 20 people, including the injured in fire accidents, the families of deceased and those affected in Sterlite protest on Sunday morning at the collectorate.

The family members of the four deceased in the Achankulam fire accident at Sri Mariyammal fireworks -- took place on February 12 -- received cheques worth Rs 3 lakh each and 13 injured people received cheques for one lakh each.

Family members of one of the deceased and injured in one Rajalakshmi fireworks at Muruhaneri village in Perayur received a cheque of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cheque respectively. One person who was affected in the Sterlite protest received a one lakh cheque.

Ministers also inspected the site allocated for the construction of a new collectorate on the collectorate premises. Collector J Meghanatha Reddy, Virudhunagar MLA ARR Seenivasan and other officials were present.

Priests receive Rs 3 lakh relief assistance

Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran inaugurated the distribution of COVID relief assistance to temple priests, Bhattacharya, poojaris, and other temple workers who have no monthly salary, at Irukkangudi temple in Sattur.

He distributed Rs 3,24,000 worth COVID-19 relief assistance of Rs 4,000 along with rice and 15 grocery items to 81 temple priests, Bhattacharya, poojaris, and other temple workers.