STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu ministers gives Rs 29 lakh as relief to 20 persons

Family members of one of the deceased and injured in one Rajalakshmi fireworks at Muruhaneri village in Perayur received a cheque of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cheque respectively.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran and State Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu distributed cheques worth Rs 29 lakh to 20 people, including the injured in fire accidents, the families of deceased and those affected in Sterlite protest on Sunday morning at the collectorate.

The family members of the four deceased in the Achankulam fire accident at Sri Mariyammal fireworks -- took place on February 12 -- received cheques worth Rs 3 lakh each and 13 injured people received cheques for one lakh each. 

Family members of one of the deceased and injured in one Rajalakshmi fireworks at Muruhaneri village in Perayur received a cheque of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cheque respectively. One person who was affected in the Sterlite protest received a one lakh cheque. 

Ministers also inspected the site allocated for the construction of a new collectorate on the collectorate premises. Collector J Meghanatha Reddy, Virudhunagar MLA ARR Seenivasan and other officials were present. 

Priests receive Rs 3 lakh relief assistance

Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran inaugurated the distribution of COVID relief assistance to temple priests, Bhattacharya, poojaris, and other temple workers who have no monthly salary, at Irukkangudi temple in Sattur. 

He distributed Rs 3,24,000 worth COVID-19 relief assistance of Rs 4,000 along with rice and 15 grocery items to 81 temple priests, Bhattacharya, poojaris, and other temple workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KKSSR Ramachandran Thangam Thennarasu
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp