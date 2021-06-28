Two more die after man poisons family in Tamil Nadu's Erode district

By Express News Service

ERODE: A day after a 55-year-old woman in Karungavundanvalasu died after consuming 'vitamin' tablets given by a person who claimed to be a health volunteer, two more members of her family died on Sunday in what turned out to be murder allegedly plotted by their neighbour.

According to police, Kalyanasundaram of Aappakoodal in Chennimalai had taken a farmland on lease next to that of Karuppanna (75) in Karungavundanvalasu, and also had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from him. Karuppanna had reportedly been pressurising Kalyanasundaram to repay Rs 15 lakh (Rs 10 lakh with interest amount) within a fortnight. Unable to pay him, Kalyanasundaram hatched a plot to eliminate the family.

He sent his relative Sabari (19) to Karupanna’s house in the guise of health volunteer and made him distribute pesticide tablets to Karuppanna, his wife Malliga (55), daughter Deepa (30) and gardener Kuppammal. While all of them popped in the tablets, Karuppanna chose to take it later.

Malliga died minutes after consuming the tablet on Saturday. DDeepa (30) and Kuppammal succumbed at a private hospital in Coimbatore and Salem GH, respectively, on Sunday. The condition of Karuppanna is said to be critical at the private hospital in Coimbatore. Police managed to track down Sabari and arrested the suspects who allegedly confessed to the crime.