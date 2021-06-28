STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two more die after man poisons family in Tamil Nadu's Erode district

Malliga died minutes after consuming the tablet on Saturday. DDeepa (30) and Kuppammal succumbed at a private hospital in Coimbatore and Salem GH, respectively, on Sunday.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

ERODE: A day after a 55-year-old woman in Karungavundanvalasu died after consuming 'vitamin' tablets given by a person who claimed to be a health volunteer, two more members of her family died on Sunday in what turned out to be murder allegedly plotted by their neighbour.

According to police, Kalyanasundaram of Aappakoodal in Chennimalai had taken a farmland on lease next to that of Karuppanna (75) in Karungavundanvalasu, and also had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from him.  Karuppanna had reportedly been pressurising Kalyanasundaram to repay Rs 15 lakh (Rs 10 lakh with interest amount) within a fortnight. Unable to pay him,  Kalyanasundaram hatched a plot to eliminate the family. 

He sent his relative Sabari (19) to Karupanna’s house in the guise of health volunteer and made him distribute pesticide tablets to Karuppanna, his wife Malliga (55), daughter Deepa (30) and gardener Kuppammal. While all of them popped in the tablets, Karuppanna chose to take it later.

Malliga died minutes after consuming the tablet on Saturday. DDeepa (30) and Kuppammal succumbed at a private hospital in Coimbatore and Salem GH, respectively, on Sunday. The condition of Karuppanna is said to be critical at the private hospital in Coimbatore. Police managed to track down Sabari and arrested the suspects who allegedly confessed to the crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode district Chennimalai Erode murder
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp